LivaNova Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LIVN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of LivaNova PLC (Symbol: LIVN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.96, changing hands as high as $50.88 per share. LivaNova PLC shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LIVN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LIVN's low point in its 52 week range is $40.26 per share, with $66.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.89.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.