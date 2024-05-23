News & Insights

Liu Chong Hing Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 23, 2024 — 06:10 am EDT

Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited (HK:0194) has released an update.

At the 2024 Annual General Meeting, Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited shareholders approved all resolutions, including the adoption of financial statements, director re-elections, and a final cash dividend payment. The voting, conducted by poll and overseen by Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, also sanctioned director fees for the year and the re-appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as auditors. A mandate for directors to buy back up to 10% of issued share capital was similarly authorized.

