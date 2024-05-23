Liu Chong Hing Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited (HK:0194) has released an update.

At the 2024 Annual General Meeting, Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited shareholders approved all resolutions, including the adoption of financial statements, director re-elections, and a final cash dividend payment. The voting, conducted by poll and overseen by Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, also sanctioned director fees for the year and the re-appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as auditors. A mandate for directors to buy back up to 10% of issued share capital was similarly authorized.

For further insights into HK:0194 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.