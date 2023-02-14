Liu Chengyan Now Owns 4.40% of Chindata Group Holdings (CD)

Fintel reports that Liu Chengyan has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 32.04MM shares of Chindata Group Holdings Ltd (CD). This represents 4.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 45.40MM shares and 6.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 29.44% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.15% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chindata Group Holdings is $11.81. The forecasts range from a low of $8.99 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 38.15% from its latest reported closing price of $8.55.

The projected annual revenue for Chindata Group Holdings is $6,069MM, an increase of 53.91%. The projected annual EPS is $2.54, an increase of 43.70%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 166 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chindata Group Holdings. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 8.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CD is 0.52%, an increase of 49.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.15% to 92,967K shares. The put/call ratio of CD is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 11,174K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors holds 10,256K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,810K shares, representing an increase of 23.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CD by 51.55% over the last quarter.

Krane Funds Advisors holds 6,879K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,839K shares, representing an increase of 15.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CD by 8.46% over the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 6,231K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,208K shares, representing a decrease of 15.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CD by 20.67% over the last quarter.

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 5,183K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,291K shares, representing a decrease of 21.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CD by 36.55% over the last quarter.

Chindata Group Holdings Background Information

Chindata Group Holdings Limited operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions to analyze, manage, and store data, business systems, and processes. Chindata Group Holdings serves customers worldwide.

