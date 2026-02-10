Little Rock Is Winning Over Retirees With Low Costs and Big-City Amenities

Key Points

Little Rock has top-tier healthcare facilities, which become more valuable as people get older.

You can save a lot of money on Little Rock housing while enjoying warm temperatures for most of the year.

The city offers many amenities and things to do outside.

When people think about warm weather, they might imagine cities in Florida, Texas, and California. However, there is another big city that offers warm weather, along with great amenities and affordable living. Little Rock, Arkansas, can reach 70 degrees Fahrenheit in February, and it may be one of the best places to retire in the South, according to research from The Motley Fool.

It has plenty of attractions and walking areas to keep you busy. Here are some more reasons retirees like Little Rock.

There is access to top-ranked healthcare

Research from The Motley Fool found that retirees prioritize healthcare when choosing new locations. With the University of Arkansas Medical Center located in the heart of Little Rock, it's easy to see why retirees feel confident living in Arkansas' capital city.

U.S. News ranked it as the best hospital in the Little Rock metropolitan area, in a tie with Baptist Health Medical Center, and also gave it "high performing" designations in nine treatments and procedures.

CHI St. Vincent and Arkansas Heart Hospital are also in the city, giving retirees additional options.

Little Rock homes are much cheaper than the national average

Realtor.com data indicates that the median house price in Little Rock is $274,000. The median rent comes to $1,250 per month.

Both of those numbers are much lower than national averages. Realtor.com found that the national median list price was $399,950 in December. Meanwhile, the median national asking rent across the 50 largest U.S. metropolitan areas was $1,689 in December.

These prices show that you can get a lot more mileage out of your money in Little Rock. Lower housing costs will give your nest egg more time to grow and reduce financial stress.

Big-city amenities provide variety for retirees

It's important for retirees to have things to do and plenty of amenities. Luckily, Little Rock has a lot to offer. The River Market District is a popular spot that includes dining, shopping, and nightlife opportunities.

History buffs will also like it in the city. The Historic Arkansas Museum, Clinton Presidential Library, and Arkansas State Capitol are some of the sites you can visit.

If you like walking, running, or biking, the city has a lot of trails for folks to explore. Little Rock's Big Dam Bridge is North America's longest pedestrian bridge and offers scenic views. The Arkansas River Trail is another trail for runners and bikers, and the city is also near Pinnacle Mountain State Park, which is a popular hiking destination.

Combine all of these outdoor opportunities with warm temperatures year-round, and it's easy to see why Little Rock has become a preferred choice for retirees who want more mileage out of their money.

