Little Movement Seen For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Tuesday halted the two-day losing streak in which it had fallen more than 15 points or 1 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,575-point plateau and it figures to hold steady in that neighborhood on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with support from technology stocks expected to mitigate geopolitical and coronavirus concerns. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following huge gains on bargain hunting from the glove makers. Telecoms also were up, while financials and plantations were soft.

For the day, the index picked up 17.11 points or 1.10 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,577.85 after trading as low as 1,557.25. Volume was 10.589 billion shares worth 6.918 billion ringgit. There were 665 gainers and 445 decliners.

Among the actives, Top Glove skyrocketed 16.32 percent, while Hartalega Holdings surged 12.85 percent, Genting Malaysia plummeted 2.49 percent, Maybank plunged 2.30 percent, CIMB Group tanked 1.96 percent, Petronas Chemicals tumbled 1.91 percent, RHB Capital skidded 1.81 percent, Maxis retreated 1.76 percent, Axiata surrendered 1.59 percent, Press Metal declined 1.58 percent, Sime Darby Plantations sank 1.37 percent, IHH Healthcare and Sime Darby both spiked 0.93 percent, Public Bank dropped 0.79 percent, Genting shed 0.77 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong lost 0.62 percent, Hong Leong Bank fell 0.54 percent, Digi.com climbed 0.48 percent, Tenaga Nasional advanced 0.36 percent, Dialog Group added 0.27 percent, MICS slid 0.26 percent, IOI Corporation eased 0.22 percent, PPB Group rose 0.20 percent and Malaysia Airports Holdings and AMMB Holdings were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is inconclusive as the NASDAQ and S&P 500 shook off early weakness on Tuesday and finished firmly in the green, while the Dow languished in negative territory.

The Dow fell 66.84 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 27,778.07, while the NASDAQ jumped 81.12 points or 0.73 percent to end at 11,210.84 and the S&P 500 rose 7.79 points or 0.23 percent to close at a record high 3,389.78.

The mixed picture from Wall Street came as Boeing and financials continued to weigh the Dow, while tech shares supported the NASDAQ.

Traders were generally in a holding pattern ahead of tomorrow's release of minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting, which may provide clues to future moves.

Simmering tensions between the United States and China provided negative sentiment after the Trump administration announced on Monday it will further tighten restrictions on Huawei Technologies in a bid to limit the company's access to electronic components.

Crude oil prices fell on Tuesday as a rising number of coronavirus cases around the world threatened to jeopardize a recovery in fuel demand. West Texas Intermediate futures were down 16 cents or 0.38 percent at $42.57 after a 2.1 percent gain in the previous session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.