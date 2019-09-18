Little Movement Seen For Malaysia Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Wednesday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had risen just over 3 points. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,600-point plateau and it's likely to remain rangebound again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests volatility after the Federal Reserve trimmed its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points. The European and U.S. markets finally ended mixed and little changed but the Asian bourses probably will at least open lower.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday as losses from the industrials were mitigated by support from the financials and a mixed picture from the plantations.

For the day, the index dipped 4.81 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 1,599.49 after trading between 1,594.09 and 1,599.57. Volume was 2.0 billion shares worth 1.6 billion ringgit. There were 480 decliners and 339 gainers.

Among the actives, Malaysia Airports Holdings surged 3.17 percent, while PPB Group plummeted 1.62 percent, Genting Malaysia plunged 1.27 percent, Digi.com soared 1.27 percent, RHB Capital spiked 1.17 percent, IHH Healthcare accelerated 1.05 percent, Petronas Chemicals tumbled 1.03 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong skidded 0.93 percent, Axiata climbed 0.70 percent, Genting dropped 0.68 percent, Maybank collected 0.58 percent, Sime Darby sank 0.43 percent, Sime Darby Plantations advanced 0.41 percent, AMMB Holdings and Petronas Gas both added 0.24 percent, Top Glove lost 0.21 percent, CIMB Group gained 0.20 percent, Tenaga Nasional fell 0.15 percent and Dialog Group, Public Bank, Hap Seng Consolidated, Press Metal and IOI Corporation were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests a wild ride following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement.

The Dow added 36.28 points or 0.13 percent to 27,147.08, while the NASDAQ fell 8.62 points or 0.11 percent to 8,177.39 and the S&P 500 rose 1.03 points or 0.03 percent to 3,006.73.

The volatility on Wall Street came after the Fed revealed its widely expected decision to cut rates by another 25 basis points, lowering the target range for the federal funds rate to 1.75 to 2 percent. The latest rate cut was again attributed to the implications of global developments for the economic outlook and muted inflation pressures.

The decision to cut rates was widely expected by economists but was not without dissent from members of the Federal Open Market Committee. The Fed's economic projections suggest that the meeting participants are also divided about the outlook for interest rates.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in his post-meeting press conference that the central bank is prepared for a more "extensive sequence of rate cuts" in the face of an economic downturn but noted that is not currently expected.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Wednesday, extending losses to a second straight session after moving surging Monday amid an escalation in geopolitical tensions after the drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended down $1.23 or 2.1 percent at $58.11 a barrel.

