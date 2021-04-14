Little Movement Predicted For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Wednesday snapped the two-day slide in which it had fallen almost 15 points or 0.9 percent. The Kuala Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,600-point plateau and it's likely to remain in that neighborhood again on Thursday.

The global forecast is murky, with support from crude oil prices offset by weakness from technology stocks. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The KLCI finished barely higher on Wednesday following gains from the glove makers and plantations and mixed performances from the financials and telecoms.

For the day, the index rose 0.57 points or 0.04 percent to finish at 1,598.28 after trading between 1,592.87 and 1,601.37. Volume was 5.911 billion shares worth 2.991 billion ringgit. There were 510 decliners and 502 gainers.

Among the actives, CIMB Group soared 1.18 percent, while Dialog Group and Top Glove both spiked 0.98 percent, Digi.com tanked 0.92 percent, Genting skidded 0.78 percent, Genting Malaysia shed 0.33 percent, Hartalega Holdings rose 0.11 percent, IHH Healthcare gained 0.19 percent, IOI Corporation accelerated 0.97 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong advanced 0.36 percent, Maybank eased 0.12 percent, Maxis lost 0.21 percent, MISC and Sime Darby Plantations both rallied 0.44 percent, PPB Group added 0.32 percent, Press Metal perked 0.20 percent, Public Bank retreated 0.71 percent, RHB Capital dropped 0.38 percent, Sime Darby declined 0.42 percent, Supermax surged 3.14 percent, Telekom Malaysia tumbled 0.83 percent, Tenaga Nasional sank 0.39 percent and Axiata and Petronas Chemicals were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street provides little clarity as stocks opened higher on Wednesday but turned lower as the day progressed, eventually finishing mixed.

The Dow added 53.62 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 33,730.89, while the NASDAQ tumbled 138.26 points or 0.99 percent to end at 13,857.84 and the S&P 500 fell 16.93 points or 0.41 percent to close at 4,124.66.

The weakness that emerged in the broader markets seemed to coincide with a downturn by shares of Coinbase (COIN), which spiked early but then pulled back well below its debut price. The cryptocurrency exchange's direct listing on the NASDAQ was closely watched by investors and described as a watershed moment for the industry.

Traders also kept an eye on remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who told the Economic Club of Washington the central bank is likely to scale back its asset purchase program well before raising interest rates.

In economic news, the Fed released its Beige Book, which noted economic activity in the U.S. accelerated to a moderate pace from late February to early April. Also, the Labor Department noted another strong increase by import prices in March.

Crude oil futures spiked on Wednesday, buoyed by an upward revision in the global oil demand forecast by the International Energy Agency. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May jumped $2.97 or 4.9 percent at $63.15 a barrel, the highest settlement in four weeks.

