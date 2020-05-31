Little Movement Predicted For Malaysia Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, advancing more than 35 points or 2.4 percent in that span. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,475-point plateau and it's expected to be rangebound on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mildly positive, largely on optimism over trade. The European markets were down and the U.S. markets were mostly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the industrials and financials, while the plantation stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index jumped 15.75 points or 1.08 percent to finish at 1,473.25 after trading between 1,448.84 and 1,473.77. Volume was 8.948 billion shares worth 9.180 billion ringgit. There were 650 gainers and 403 decliners.

Among the actives, Hartalega Holdings skyrocketed 12.57 percent, while Petronas Gas surged 9.83 percent, Petronas Dagangan soared 9.41 percent, CIMB Group spiked 7.41 percent, AMMB Holdings accelerated 5.67 percent, Tenaga Nasional plummeted 5.38 percent, Dialog Group jumped 4.72 percent, Public Bank plunged 3.43 percent, PPB Group climbed 2.60 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings gathered 2.04 percent, Maxis tumbled 2.04 percent, Petronas Chemicals perked 1.78 percent, Axiata advanced 1.60 percent, Digi.com added 1.56 percent, Top Glove gained 1.53 percent, Press Metal and MISC both rose 1.34 percent, Genting increased 1.27 percent, Maybank collected 1.21 percent, IOI Corporation was up 1.11 percent, Sime Darby Plantations sank 1.00 percent, Sime Darby dropped 0.95 percent, Genting Malaysia added 0.87 percent, RHB Capital gained 0.63 percent, IHH Healthcare lost 0.55 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong rose 0.18 percent and Hong Leong Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks showed wild swings on Friday before eventually ending the session mostly higher.

The Dow eased 17.53 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 25,283.11, while the NASDAQ jumped 120.88 points or 1.29 percent to 9,489.88 and the S&P 500 rose 14.58 points or 0.48 percent to 3,044.31. For the holiday-shortened week, the Dow spiked 3.8 percent, the NASDAQ jumped 1.8 percent and the S&P soared 3 percent.

The major averages moved to the upside late in the session as traders reacted positively to President Donald Trump's highly anticipated press conference about China. Trump lashed out at China in his brief remarks, but traders seemed relieved that he did not announce new tariffs or a withdrawal from the phase one trade agreement.

Trump also revealed that he is terminating the U.S. relationship with the World Health Organization, claiming China has total control of the agency.

In economic news, the Commerce Department saw an unexpected and substantial increase in U.S. personal income in April, as well as a steep drop in personal spending due to the impact of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Friday, on hopes of a pickup in energy demand and expectations that major oil producers will extend output cuts beyond this month. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July ended up $1.78 or 5.3 percent at $35.49 a barrel.

