Little Movement Predicted For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market on Friday snapped the five-day winning streak in which it had jumped almost 100 points or 3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,350-point plateau and it's looking at a steady start on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets remains mired in uncertainty, balancing better than expected economic data, tumbling crude oil prices and continued uncertainty over stimulus. The European and U.S. markets were slightly higher and the Asian markets now look to open roughly flat.

The SCI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financials, properties and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index dropped 32.42 points or 0.96 percent to finish at 3,354.04 after trading between 3,307.71 and 3,374.13. The Shenzhen Composite Index sank 31.86 points or 1.38 percent to end at 2,272.66.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.80 percent, while Bank of China lost 0.60 percent, China Construction Bank eased 0.16 percent, China Merchants Bank skidded 1.11 percent, China Life Insurance plunged 3.36 percent, Ping An Insurance dropped 1.06 percent, PetroChina tumbled 1.77 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) sank 0.99 percent, Baoshan Iron retreated 1.22 percent, Gemdale tanked 1.96 percent, Poly Developments fell 0.82 percent and China Vanke declined 1.28 percent.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks opened lower Friday and remained in the red throughout much of the day until a late rally pushed the Dow and S&P barely into the green - although the NASDAQ stayed negative on profit taking after big gains last week.

The Dow added 46.50 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 27,433.48, while the NASDAQ dropped 97.09 points or 0.87 percent to end at 11,010.98 and the S&P 500 rose 2.12 points or 0.06 percent to close at 3,351.28.

The uncertainty on Wall Street was the result of growing uncertainty about a new coronavirus relief plan following the failure of the lawmakers to arrive at an agreement amid reports of spiked in various cases around the world.

Tensions between the U.S. and China have escalated following the Trump administration unveiling a ban on U.S. transactions with ByteDance's TikTok and Tencent-owned WeChat.

In economic data, the Labor Department reported a larger than expected increase in employment last month as the jobless rate fell to 10.2 percent.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Friday on concerns about outlook for energy demand after reports showed spikes in coronavirus cases in several parts across the world. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for September ended down $0.67 or 1.6 percent at $41.28 a barrel. For the week, WTI crude oil futures gained 2.1 percent.

Closer to home, China will release July figures for consumer and producer prices later this morning. Consumer prices are predicted to add 0.4 percent on month and 2.6 percent on year after easing 0.1 percent on month and rising 2.5 percent on year in June. Producer prices are tipped to sink 2.5 percent on year after sliding 3.0 percent in the previous month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.