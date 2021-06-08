Little Movement Expected For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has ticked higher in back-to-back trading days, gathering just a single point or 0.1 percent in that span. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,610-point plateau and it figures to remain in that neighborhood again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets offers little guidance on a lack of catalysts. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished barely higher on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index rose 0.29 points or 0.02 percent to finish at 1,612.88 after trading between 1,605.31 and 1,618.70. Volume was 35.117 billion shares worth 100.259 billion baht. There were 967 decliners and 618 gainers, with 519 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info jumped 1.77 percent, while Thailand Airport added 0.39 percent, Bangkok Asset Management skidded 1.07 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical climbed 1.39 percent, Bangkok Expressway shed 0.61 percent, BTS Group gained 0.53 percent, Gulf improved 0.74 percent, Kasikornbank spiked 2.89 percent, PTT Oil & Retail plummeted 3.23 percent, PTT tumbled 1.82 percent, PTT Exploration and Production advanced 0.83 percent, PTT Global Chemical tanked 1.98 percent, SCG Packaging rose 0.44 percent, Siam Commercial Bank collected 0.98 percent, Siam Concrete retreated 1.87 percent and TTB Bank, Asset World, Bangkok Bank, Charoen Pokphand Foods, Krung Thai Bank and Krung Thai Card all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is unclear as stocks spent Tuesday's session bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line, finally settling mixed and little changed.

The Dow fell 30.42 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 34,599.82, while the NASDAQ gained 43.19 points or 0.31 percent to end at 13,924.91 and the S&P 500 rose 0.74 points or 0.02 percent to close at 4,227.26.

Despite optimism about economic growth amid the vaccine rollout, investors were reluctant to build up positions ahead of upcoming inflation data and concerns the Federal Reserve may start discussions on tapering its asset buying program.

Inflation data for May is due out on Thursday and may provide some cues on policy from the Federal Reserve - which is scheduled to meet next week.

Crude oil futures spiked on Tuesday on hopes that demand will continue to rise following reports that the Pfizer and AstraZeneca Covid vaccines are effective against the Covid Delta variant. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up by $0.82 or 1.2 percent at $70.05 a barrel, the highest settlement since October 2018.

