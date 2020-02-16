Little Movement Expected For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, sliding more than a dozen points or 0.8 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,525-point plateau and it may remain stuck in neutral again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat to lower, with investors expected to evaluate the most current coronavirus numbers. The European markets were down on Friday and the U.S. bourses were mixed but little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the energy producers and a mixed picture from the financial shares.

For the day, the index shed 6.47 points or 0.42 percent to finish at 1,526.30 after trading between 1,524.15 and 1,540.46. Volume was 18.097 billion shares worth 61.837 billion baht. There were 925 decliners and 687 gainers, with 471 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info soared 3.03 percent, while Thailand Airport shed 0.71 percent, Banpu dropped 0.99 percent, Bangkok Bank fell 0.34 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical added 0.40 percent, BTS Group sank 0.78 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods tumbled 2.54 percent, Kasikornbank collected 0.35 percent, PTT Global Chemical retreated 0.95 percent, Siam Commercial Bank eased 0.25 percent, Siam Concrete gained 0.82 percent, TMB Bank declined 0.70 percent and PTT, PTT Exploration and Production, Krung Thai Bank, Asset World and Bangkok Expressway all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is ambiguous as stocks saw choppy trade on Friday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before eventually closing mixed.

The Dow eased 25.22 points or 0.09 percent to end at 29,398.08, while the NASDAQ gained 19.21 points or 0.20 percent to 9,731.18 and the S&P 500 rose 6.22 points or 0.18 percent to 3,380.16. For the week, the NASDAQ spiked 2.2 percent, the S&P rose 1.6 percent and the Dow rose 1 percent.

Traders have recently shown a predilection toward buying despite signs of mounting headwinds, but the release of a mixed batch of U.S. economic data finally gave them pause.

The Commerce Department said U.S. retail sales rose in line with estimates in January, while core retail sales came in unchanged. Also, the Federal Reserve saw decrease in U.S. industrial production in January, while the University of Michigan noted an unexpected increase in U.S. consumer sentiment in February.

Crude oil prices surged higher on Friday with traders creating fresh long positions amid hopes the coronavirus impact may not weigh on the global economy for long. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures ended up $0.63 or 1.2 percent at $52.05 a barrel.

Closer to home, Thailand will release Q4 numbers for GDP later today; in the previous three months, GDP added 0.1 percent on quarter and 2.4 percent on year.

