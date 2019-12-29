Little Movement Expected For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Friday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had gained more than 10 points or 0.7 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand remains just shy of the 1,580-point plateau and it figures to remain in that neighborhood again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests continued if mild upward momentum based more on inertia than anything else until next year. The European markets were slightly higher on Friday and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished barely lower on Friday following gains from the energy producers and a mixed picture from the financial sector.

For the day, the index eased 0.81 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 1,578.22 after trading between 1,568.05 and 1,588.02. Volume was 12.805 billion shares worth 39.967 billion baht. There were 781 decliners and 677 gainers, with 620 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 0.47 percent, while Thailand Airport lost 0.67 percent, Asset World dropped 0.86 percent, Banpu sank 0.84 percent, Bangkok Bank fell 0.31 percent, Bangkok Expressway advanced 0.92 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods retreated 0.90 percent, PTT declined 0.56 percent, PTT Exploration and Production slid 0.40 percent, PTT Global Chemical dipped 0.44 percent, Siam Commercial Bank collected 0.42 percent, TMB Bank skidded 1.22 percent and Siam Concrete, Kasikornbank, Krung Thai Bank, Bangkok Dusit Medical and BTS Group were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little guidance as stocks showed a lack of direction on Friday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending mixed - although the Dow and S&P 500 hit fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 23.87 points or 0.08 percent to end at 28,645.26, while the NASDAQ fell 15.77 points or 0.17 percent to 9,006.62 and the S&P rose 0.11 points or 0.00 percent to 3,240.02. For the week, the Dow and S&P both gained 0.7 percent and the NASDAQ rose 0.6 percent.

Stocks have moved steadily higher over the past month, rarely showing significant moves to the upside but also refraining from the pullbacks typically seen as traders cash in on recent strength.

The perpetual advance follows news the U.S. and China reached an agreement on a phase one trade deal, which helped lift some of the uncertainty hanging over the markets.

Many traders remained away from their desks following the Christmas holiday last Wednesday and the New Year's Day holiday this Wednesday.

Crude oil prices settled marginally higher on Friday after data showed a larger than expected drop in crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February ended up $0.04 at $$61.72 a barrel, the highest settlement price in more than three months.

Closer to home, Thailand will provide November data for imports, exports and trade balance later today. In October, imports were worth $18.41 billion and exports were at $20.50 billion for a trade surplus of $2.09 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.