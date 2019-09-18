Little Movement Expected For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Wednesday halted the three-day winning streak in which it had risen just 3 points. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just shy of the 1,655-point plateau and it's likely to remain in that neighborhood again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests volatility after the Federal Reserve trimmed its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points. The European and U.S. markets finally ended mixed and little changed but the Asian bourses probably will at least open lower.

The SET finished modestly lower on Wednesday as heavy losses from the energy producers were offset by support from the financial sector.

For the day, the index shed 9.79 points or 0.59 percent to finish at 1,654.14 after trading between 1,650.64 and 1,664.81. Volume was 19.717 billion shares worth 64.848 billion baht. There were 946 decliners and 596 gainers, with 443 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info jumped 1.78 percent, while Thailand Airport added 0.68 percent, Banpu tumbled 2.44 percent, Bangkok Bank spiked 2.32 percent, Bangkok Medical advanced 0.86 percent, BTS Group shed 0.74 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods accelerated 1.90 percent, Kasikornbank soared 2.18 percent, Krung Thai Bank lost 0.57 percent, PTT plunged 3.17 percent, PTT Exploration and Production plummeted 4.62 percent, PTT Global Chemical cratered 7.73 percent, Siam Concrete gained 0.97 percent, TMB Bank sank 0.58 percent and Bangkok Expressway and Siam Commercial Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests a wild ride following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement.

The Dow added 36.28 points or 0.13 percent to 27,147.08, while the NASDAQ fell 8.62 points or 0.11 percent to 8,177.39 and the S&P 500 rose 1.03 points or 0.03 percent to 3,006.73.

The volatility on Wall Street came after the Fed revealed its widely expected decision to cut rates by another 25 basis points, lowering the target range for the federal funds rate to 1.75 to 2 percent. The latest rate cut was again attributed to the implications of global developments for the economic outlook and muted inflation pressures.

The decision to cut rates was widely expected by economists but was not without dissent from members of the Federal Open Market Committee. The Fed's economic projections suggest that the meeting participants are also divided about the outlook for interest rates.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in his post-meeting press conference that the central bank is prepared for a more "extensive sequence of rate cuts" in the face of an economic downturn but noted that is not currently expected.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Wednesday, extending losses to a second straight session after moving surging Monday amid an escalation in geopolitical tensions after the drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended down $1.23 or 2.1 percent at $58.11 a barrel.

