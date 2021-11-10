Little Movement Expected For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market moved lower again on Wednesday, one day after halting the two-day slide in which it had given up less than a single point. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,630-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests consolidation on inflation concerns and a drop in crude oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished barely lower on Wednesday as losses from the financials were offset by support from the energy producers.

For the day, the index dipped 1.22 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 1,630.47 after trading between 1,625.13 and 1,633.43. Volume was 25.120 billion shares worth 67.908 billion baht. There were 983 decliners and 671 gainers, with 555 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Thailand Airport fell 0.37 percent, while Bangkok Dusit Medical added 0.42 percent, CP All Public sank 0.77 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods shed 0.40 percent, Delta Electronics climbed 1.31 percent, Gulf skidded 1.19 percent, IRPC tanked 2.37 percent, Kasikornbank slid 0.34 percent, Krung Thai Card plunged 2.97 percent, PTT Oil & Retail advanced 0.96 percent, PTT perked 0.65 percent, PTT Exploration and Production gained 0.84 percent, PTT Global Chemical improved 0.81 percent, SCG Packaging dipped 0.39 percent, Siam Commercial Bank retreated 0.75 percent, Siam Concrete lost 0.51 percent and True Corporation, TTB Bank, Advanced Info, Bangkok Bank, Bangkok Expressway, BTS Group and Krung Thai Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened slightly lower on Wednesday but saw the losses accelerate as the day progressed to finish solidly under water.

The Dow tumbled 240.04 points or 0.66 percent to finish at 36,079.94, while the NASDAQ plunged 263.84 points or 1.66 percent to close at 15,622.71 and the S&P 500 sank 38.54 points or 0.82 percent to end at 4,646.71.

Concerns about inflation contributed to the weakness on Wall Street after the Labor Department released a report showing consumer prices increased by more than expected in October, lifting the annual rate of price growth to its highest level in over thirty years.

The acceleration in the rate of consumer price inflation raised concerns about the outlook for interest rates even though the Federal Reserve has signaled it will not be in a hurry to begin raising rates.

Also, a separate report from the Labor Department showed another modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Wednesday, snapping a three-day winning streak after data showed an increase in U.S. crude stockpiles last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down by $2.81 or 3.3 percent at $81.34 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.