Little Movement Expected For Taiwan Shares

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, gathering more than 50 points or 0.5 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange remains just beneath the 10,775-point plateau and it's expected to remain in that neighborhood again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with support from technology stocks offset by weakness from energy stocks and poor economic data. The European and U.S. markets were mostly lower and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The TSE finished barely higher on Wednesday as gains from the technology stocks were offset by weakness from the financial shares and cement companies.

For the day, the index was up just 0.37 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 10,774.98 after trading between 10,708.10 and 10,828.73.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial shed 0.26 percent, while Mega Financial skidded 1.01 percent, CTBC Financial sank 0.51 percent, Fubon Financial eased 0.25 percent, First Financial dropped 0.69 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company rose 0.17 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation added 0.33 percent, Hon Hai Precision increased 0.27 percent, Largan Precision spiked 2.90 percent, Catcher Technology fell 0.43 percent, MediaTek jumped 1.62 percent, Formosa Plastic lost 0.58 percent, Asia Cement retreated 0.80 percent, Taiwan Cement declined 0.58 percent and E Sun Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks showed a lack of direction on Wednesday before eventually ending the day mixed.

The Dow dropped 218.45 points or 0.91 percent to finish at 23,664.64, while the NASDAQ gained 45.27 points or 0.51 percent to 8,854.39 and the S&P 500 sank 20.02 points or 0.70 percent to end at 2,848.42.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders weighed optimism about some states reopening against some dismal employment data.

Private sector employment nosedived in April, according to payroll processor ADP - which said private sector employment plunged by 20.236 million jobs last month after slumping by a revised 149,000 jobs in March.

Energy stocks showed a significant move to the downside on the day, moving lower along with the price of crude oil.

After five straight days of gains, crude oil futures fell on Wednesday amid renewed concerns about excess supply in the market and worries about the outlook for near term energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down $0.57 or 2.3 percent at $23.99 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.