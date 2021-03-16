Little Movement Expected For South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market bounced higher again on Tuesday, one day after it had ended the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 100 points or 3.1 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 3,065-point plateau and it may be stuck in neutral on Wednesday.

The global forecast is flat and mixed to lower ahead of the FOMC meeting later today. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials, utilities and technology stocks.

For the day, the index gained 21.46 points or 0.70 percent to finish at 3,067.17 after trading between 3,049.23 and 3,071.54. Volume was 1.1 billion shares worth 12.8 trillion won. There were 558 gainers and 279 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial rose 0.14 percent, while Hana Financial collected 1.33 percent, Samsung Electronics climbed 1.22 percent, LG Electronics soared 4.29 percent, SK Hynix rallied 2.93 percent, Samsung SDI sank 0.87 percent, Naver added 0.65 percent, LG Chem plummeted 7.76 percent, Lotte Chemical jumped 1.66 percent, S-Oil skidded 1.42 percent, SK Innovation plunged 5.69 percent, POSCO shed 0.65 percent, SK Telecom eased 0.19 percent, KEPCO surged 6.45 percent, Hyundai Motor advanced 0.86 percent and Kia Motors and KB Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is inconclusive as stocks finished mixed on Tuesday after ending the previous session firmly positive.

The Dow shed 127.51 points or 0.39 percent to finish at 32,825.95, while the NASDAQ rose 11.86 points or 0.09 percent to end at 13,471.57 and the S&P 500 fell 6.23 points or 0.16 percent to close at 3,962.71.

The mixed close on Wall Street came as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. Traders will look for changes to the Fed's statement as well as any revisions to the central bank's forecasts for the economy, inflation and interest rates.

Traders also hope Fed Chair Jerome Powell will address the recent spike in treasury yields in his post-meeting press conference. Ahead of the Fed announcement, treasury yields saw considerable volatility before closing modestly higher.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said retail sales pulled back more than expected last month. Also, the Federal Reserve noted an unexpected slump in U.S. industrial production in February.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Tuesday amid concerns of a likely drop in energy demand after several countries in Europe have temporarily suspended the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended lower by $0.59 or 0.9 percent at $64.80 per barrel, falling for a third straight session.

Closer to home, South Korea will provide February unemployment data later today, with the jobless rate expected to fall to 4.8 percent from 5.4 percent in January.

