Little Movement Expected For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished higher in six straight sessions, advancing more than 75 points or 4.7 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,600-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed and flat amid rising oil prices, geopolitical uncertainty and solid economic data. The European markets were slightly lower and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financials and mixed performances from the plantation stocks and glove makers.

For the day, the index rose 3.59 points or 0.22 percent to finish at 1603.20 after trading between 1,597.35 and 1,613.71. Volume was 3.38 billion shares worth 2.86 billion ringgit. There were 464 gainers and 464 decliners.

Among the actives, Axiata tumbled 1.27 percent, while Dialog Group plummeted 2.43 percent, Digi.com lost 0.24 percent, Genting Malaysia climbed 1.03 percent, Hartalega Holdings and Hong Leong Bank both fell 0.20 percent, IHH Healthcare rose 0.30 percent, INARI spiked 2.17 percent, IOI Corporation jumped 1.64 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong gained 0.31 percent, Maybank collected 0.81 percent, Maxis advanced 0.67 percent, MISC shed 0.29 percent, MRDIY rallied 1.07 percent, Petronas Chemicals declined 0.85 percent, PPB Group was up 0.12 percent, Press Metal soared 2.34 percent, Public Bank perked 0.46 percent, Sime Darby skidded 0.88 percent, Sime Darby Plantations retreated 1.07 percent, Telekom Malaysia surged 2.43 percent, Tenaga Nasional sank 0.33 percent, Top Glove added 0.48 percent and Genting, RHB Capital, CIMB Group, Petronas Dagangan and Hong Leong Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests little movement as the major averages opened lower on Wednesday before a late rally put them largely unchanged on opposite side of the line.

The Dow shed 54.57 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 34,934.27, while the NASDAQ dipped 15.66 points or 0.11 percent to close at 14,124.09 and the S&P 500 rose 3.94 points or 0.09 percent to end at 4,475.01.

The rebound in afternoon trading came as the minutes of the Federal Reserve's January monetary policy meeting reiterated that it would "soon be appropriate" to begin raising interest rate but were not as hawkish as some had feared.

Traders also weighed lingering concerns about ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Russian claims to be pulling troops back from the Ukrainian border, but Western leaders have not verified the moves.

In economic news, the Commerce Department reported a substantial rebound in U.S. retail sales in January. Also, The Labor said U.S. import prices increased more than expected last month. And the Federal Reserve said production rebounded more than anticipated in January.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Wednesday, rebounding from a sharp setback in the previous session as traders reacted to conflicting statements on the withdrawal of Russian troops from the Ukrainian border. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $1.59 or 1.7 percent at $93.66 a barrel.

