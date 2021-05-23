Little Movement Expected For Indonesia Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 140 points or 2.3 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just beneath the 5,775-point plateau and it figures to remain rangebound again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, with oil stocks tipped to offer support while technology shares may fall under pressure. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the resource and cement stocks, while the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index fell 24.48 points or 0.42 percent to finish at 5,773.12 after trading between 5,742.04 and 5,838.23.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia fell 0.41 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga collected 0.52 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia jumped 1.43 percent, Bank Central Asia dipped 0.31 percent, Bank Mandiri spiked 3.10 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia rose 0.26 percent, Indosat soared 3.53 percent, Indocement declined 1.66 percent, Semen Indonesia skidded 1.05 percent, Indofood Suskes dipped 0.39 percent, United Tractors retreated 1.59 percent, Astra International sank 2.42 percent, Astra Agro Lestari tanked 4.81 percent, Aneka Tambang plunged 3.72 percent, Vale Indonesia tumbled 2.91 percent, Timah plummeted 4.85 percent and Bumi Resources was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the major averages opened solidly higher on Friday but faded as the day progressed, with only the Dow ending in positive territory.

The Dow advanced 123.69 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 34,207.84, while the NASDAQ sank 64.75 points or 0.48 percent to end at 13,470.99 and the S&P 500 eased 3.26 points or 0.08 percent to close at 4,155.86. For the week, the NASDAQ rose 0.3 percent, the Dow lost 0.5 percent and the S&P fell 0.4 percent.

The mixed performance came as traders remain optimistic about the economic outlook but also remain wary of signs that the Federal Reserve will soon consider tapering its asset purchases.

In economic news, the National Association of Realtors reported an unexpected decrease in existing home sales in April.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Friday on reports that a cyclone may disrupt production in the Gulf of Mexico. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures ended up $1.64 or 2.7 percent at $63.58 a barrel. WTI futures shed 2.7 percent in the week.

