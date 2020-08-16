Little Movement Anticipated For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Friday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 25 points or 1.9 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,325-point plateau and it figures to remain in that neighborhood again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests little movement, with investors expected to take a wait-and-see attitude amidst a lack of catalysts. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses also figure to open in the red.

The SET finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index tumbled 19.64 points or 1.46 percent to finish at 1,327.05 after trading between 1,324.97 and 1,347.63. Volume was 20.199 billion shares worth 58.050 billion baht. There were 1,053 decliners and 484 gainers, with 281 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 0.78 percent, while Thailand Airport tanked 4.00 percent, Asset World tumbled 1.52 percent, Bangkok Bank retreated 2.74 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical skidded 1.42 percent, Bangkok Expressway added 0.55 percent, BTS Group sank 2.75 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods slid 0.75 percent, Kasikornbank declined 2.73 percent, Krung Thai Bank lost 1.98 percent, PTT dropped 1.31 percent, PTT Exploration and Production plunged 2.90 percent, PTT Global Chemical surrendered 2.48 percent, Siam Commercial Bank plummeted 3.99 percent, Siam Concrete fell 1.89 percent, TMB Bank was down 2.91 percent and WHA weakened 3.34 percent.

The lead from Wall Street provides little guidance as stocks showed a lack of direction on Friday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending mixed and little changed.

The Dow added 34.32 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 27,931.02, while the NASDAQ fell 23.20 points or 0.21 percent to end at 11,019.30 and the S&P 500 eased 0.58 points or 0.02 percent to close at 3,372.85. For the week, the Dow jumped 1.8 percent, the NASDAQ rose 0.1 percent and S&P gained 0.6 percent.

Traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves amid uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets. With earnings season passed and talks about a new coronavirus relief bill at a stalemate, traders may be unsure about the next catalyst to drive the markets.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said retail sales jumped less than expected in July, while the Federal Reserve reported a jump in U.S. industrial production that matched estimates. Also, the University of Michigan unexpectedly noted a slight improvement in U.S. consumer sentiment in August.

Oil prices trimmed its losses on Friday despite retail sales and industrial production numbers for July continuing to point to weak recovery in China. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 25 cents, or 0.60 percent, at $42.07 but gained more than 2 percent for the week.

Closer to home, Thailand will release Q2 numbers for gross domestic product later today, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 11.4 percent on quarter and 13.3 percent on year. That follows the 2.2 percent quarterly drop and the 1.8 percent yearly fall in the three months prior.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.