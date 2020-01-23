Little Movement Anticipated For Singapore Shares

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market headed south again on Thursday, one session after it had ended the two-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 35 points or 1.1 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,235-point plateau and it figures to remain rangebound again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed and flat to lower, thanks to concerns over the outbreak of the coronavirus in China. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index sank 19.37 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 3,234.56 after trading between 3,245.78 and 3,259.90. Volume was 2.19 billion shares worth 1.44 billion Singapore dollars. There were 285 decliners and 152 gainers.

Among the actives, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding plummeted 2.75 percent, while Wilmar International plunged 2.15 percent, SingTel soared 1.83 percent, SembCorp Industries tumbled 1.79 percent, Singapore Press Holdings skidded 1.41 percent, CapitaLand sank 1.03 percent, Comfort DelGro dropped 0.90 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust retreated 0.77 percent, Keppel Corp declined 0.74 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering shed 0.72 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation lost 0.71 percent, United Overseas Bank fell 0.68 percent, Thai Beverage slid 0.63 percent, DBS Group dipped 0.57 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust advanced 0.55 percent, Genting Singapore eased 0.54 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust was down 0.47 percent, Singapore Exchange added 0.46 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust lost 0.41 percent and Ascendas REIT sank 0.32 percent.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks fluctuated on Thursday, spending most of the day in the red before finally ending mixed.

The Dow fell 26.18 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 29,160.09, while the NASDAQ added 18.71 points or 0.20 percent to 9,402.48 and the S&P 500 rose 3.79 points or 0.11 percent to 3,325.54.

Lingering concerns about the impact of the Chinese coronavirus have generated negative sentiment on Wall Street; despite efforts to contain the outbreak, deaths from the new coronavirus have risen to 17, with nearly 600 cases confirmed worldwide.

In economic news, the Labor Department reported a modest increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week. Also, the Conference Board noted a bigger than expected fall by its index of leading U.S. economic indicators.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Thursday on concerns over the outlook for energy demand following the outbreak of the coronavirus in China. West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures for March ended down $1.15 or 2 percent at $55.59 a barrel, the lowest settlement in about eight weeks.

