This Little-Known Strategy for Combatting Social Security Garnishment Could Save You Hundreds of Dollars per Month

Key Points

The standard Social Security overpayment recovery rate is 50%.

You can request a lower overpayment recovery rate, which could help you hold on to more of your checks each month.

You'll need to provide a detailed overview of your household finances for the Social Security Administration to review.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

You're used to your Social Security payments coming like clockwork, maybe so much so that you don't even check your bank account to verify that the deposit came through each month. So when you get a letter from the Social Security Administration saying you've been overpaid and that the government will start withholding 50% of your checks, it's only natural to be alarmed.

Fortunately, there are steps you can take to minimize how much you lose from future checks, or maybe even avoid garnishment altogether.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

You can request a lower overpayment recovery rate

You may be able to avoid Social Security garnishment altogether if you have the cash on hand to repay the excess in a lump sum. For many people, this isn't an option, so your next-best bet is to request a lower overpayment recovery rate.

The standard overpayment recovery rate is 50%. So if you receive $2,000 monthly checks, you could lose up to $1,000 per month until you've repaid the excess. This high repayment rate means you'll pay back what you owe more quickly, but it can leave you struggling to get by on half the benefits you're used to.

Fortunately, the Social Security Administration gives you the chance to request a lower overpayment recovery rate if losing half your checks would put you in a financial bind. Even if you only manage to drop the recovery rate to 40%, that would save you an extra $200 per month in our example above.

How to request a lower overpayment recovery rate

You'll need to fill out a Request for Change in Overpayment Recovery Rate form to kick off the process. You'll answer some basic questions about yourself. Then you'll need to provide a detailed picture of your finances, including the value of your assets (home, cars, etc.), monthly household income, and monthly household expenses. There's also a space where you can share any other relevant information the government might need to understand your financial situation.

The Social Security Administration will review your request and, if it approves, it will lower your overpayment recovery rate. Keep in mind that this doesn't change how much you owe. It just reduces how much comes out of your checks each month. It will take you longer to pay back the excess this way, but it may make repayment a little easier to handle.

If you have any questions about the overpayment, whether it's a scam, or how to fill out the form mentioned above, you can contact the Social Security Administration by phone. Or you can make an appointment with your local Social Security office.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.