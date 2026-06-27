This Little-Known Biotech Just Delivered a Bigger IPO Pop Than SpaceX -- and Regeneron Is Already Invested

Key Points

Parabilis saw its shares rise by more than SpaceX's shares did after its IPO.

That doesn't mean it's guaranteed to succeed.

If anything, the nature of its platform technology means that it has many big challenges ahead.

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The June 10 IPO of Parabilis Medicines (NASDAQ: PBLS) closed up 58% from its $20 offer price. Two days later, Space Exploration Technologies, the largest IPO in history, finished its debut up just 19%. By that scoreboard, the cancer biotech outran the rocket company.

That scoreboard is misleading, and besides, the more useful question for long-term holders is whether Parabilis earns a spot in a portfolio today. Let's unpack what this company is trying to do and what it's up against.

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Many have failed while trying to do what this company is aiming to do

Parabilis develops a platform for making what it calls Helicons, helical peptides designed to slip into cells and, once there, bind to flat protein surfaces that are typically impervious to small-molecule drugs and antibodies alike. The point of binding to those flat surfaces is that by doing so, it's theoretically possible to prevent the target protein from fulfilling its primary purpose within the cell, either temporarily or permanently, which is how the technology could be used for therapeutic effect.

Because of the flat-surface-binding capabilities of Helicons and their ability to enter cells, Parabilis claims it's trying to "unlock traditionally undruggable targets" with its tech. Regrettably, that particular sentiment of "drugging the undruggable" for the sake of making new and superior therapies has a long and frequently discouraging history in the biopharma industry. To put it simply, the features of cells that are considered difficult or impossible to target with modern medicines are, in practice, extremely challenging to develop drugs for. Yet the desire to improve human health by tackling these difficult obstacles prevails, and thus so do ambitious oncology biotechs like Parabilis -- but as an investor, one big thing to appreciate about this company is that it has picked a tall mountain to climb, and one that has humbled many others with more resources.

On that note, the biotech's lead pipeline asset, zolucatetide, which will enter phase 3 clinical trials in 2027, is intended to block a protein-protein interaction at the very end of the Wnt signaling pathway, a target that three decades of industry effort have so far failed to crack.

In an ongoing phase 1/2 trial investigating the candidate for the treatment of desmoid tumors, the most recent data update showed tumor reductions in all 25 evaluable patients, a 74% objective response rate (ORR) in 19 patients, and no high-grade toxicity. All things considered, that would normally look like decent data, if not for the single-arm design and limited follow-up on response durability.

This biotech could be sturdier than it appears at first

Despite the challenges of Parabilis' approach, there are a few signs that its odds of success are better than what the biopharma industry's history implies. The company has a powerful ally.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals signed a May 2026 collaboration that includes $50 million cash, $75 million in equity, and up to $2.2 billion in milestones across five targets, plus tiered royalties. The deal is structured around the development of antibody-Helicon conjugates, or AHCs, which are a spin on antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) that swaps the traditional payload for a Helicon. In other words, a sophisticated party is paying real cash for platform access, which is a positive sign for Parabilis' longevity and for the value of its platform.

Nonetheless, cautious investors should probably steer clear of buying this biotech stock until there's convincing clinical evidence that Helicons can do what Parabilis claims. Pivotal data from its lead program is years out, the platform has just one clinical asset to its name, and the niche it's working in has absolutely no low-hanging fruit whatsoever.

Should you buy stock in Parabilis Medicines right now?

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Alex Carchidi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.