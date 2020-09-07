Little if any growth expected in Mexico's 2021 budget, senior lawmaker says

By Sharay Angulo

MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The Mexican government's 2021 spending blueprint will likely forecast revenue similar to this year's level, or 6.1 trillion pesos ($282 billion), a senior lawmaker said on Monday, modestly boosting health spending but keeping taxes at current levels.

The budget plan, set to be formally unveiled on Tuesday, forecasts a primary deficit next year but also an improving economy, said Erasmo Gonzalez, the head of the budget committee in the lower house of Congress and a member of the ruling Morena party.

The government's spending proposal, which will still need to be debated and then approved by both chambers of Congress, is expected to boost expenditures on health and other social programs in line with inflation as the country continues to battle a growing number of coronavirus cases.

