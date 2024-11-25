News & Insights

Little Green Pharma Issues 600,000 Share Rights

November 25, 2024 — 03:30 am EST

Little Green Pharma Ltd. (AU:LGP) has released an update.

Little Green Pharma Ltd. has announced the issuance of 600,000 share rights under an employee incentive scheme, indicating continued investment in its workforce. These unquoted equity securities will not be listed on the ASX, reflecting a strategic move to motivate and retain talent. This development could impact investor sentiment as the company focuses on internal growth strategies.

