Little Green Pharma Boosted by Denmark’s Cannabis Policy

Little Green Pharma Ltd. (AU:LGP) has released an update.
Little Green Pharma Ltd. is set to benefit from Denmark’s decision to make its medicinal cannabis pilot program permanent, which includes revamped cultivation and export rules. These changes position Denmark as a European hub for medicinal cannabis, offering cost efficiencies and expanded market access for companies like LGP. The move aligns Denmark with broader European trends, enhancing its role in the continental cannabis market.
