Little Green Pharma Amends Securities Error Announcement

Little Green Pharma Ltd. (AU:LGP) has released an update.
Little Green Pharma Ltd. recently announced the cancellation of a previous announcement due to an administrative error involving the incorrect code for securities, affecting 10.5 million Performance Rights. This correction ensures accurate reflection of the company’s issued capital, a detail crucial for investors looking to make informed decisions.
