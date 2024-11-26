News & Insights

Little Green Pharma Amends Securities Error Announcement

November 26, 2024 — 01:06 am EST

Little Green Pharma Ltd. (AU:LGP) has released an update.

Little Green Pharma Ltd. recently announced the cancellation of a previous announcement due to an administrative error involving the incorrect code for securities, affecting 10.5 million Performance Rights. This correction ensures accurate reflection of the company’s issued capital, a detail crucial for investors looking to make informed decisions.

