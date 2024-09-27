The future of the automotive industry is almost certainly electric vehicles (EVs), even if growth has been slower than once anticipated. An even more intriguing investment opportunity is found overseas with Chinese EV makers as they are heavily subsidized by the government, boast leading technology, and produce vehicles that are well-received.

In July, for the first time, sales of electric vehicles took a 51% market share of China's overall new passenger vehicle market. That's what makes Nio (NYSE: NIO), a premium Chinese EV maker, an intriguing investment opportunity -- and investors just received a little good news.

What's happening

China's economy never fully regained steam following the COVID-19 pandemic, and it has been slowed further by a giant property slump and subdued consumer spending. Now, China's central bank has decided to lower interest rates and the government added a stimulus package designed to boost the stock market.

More specifically, the People's Bank of China is lowering the benchmark seven-day interest rate, reducing the amount the banks hold in reserves, and offered roughly $70 billion to investors to buy stocks as well as offering more funds for companies to buy back shares.

"This isn't the central bank going all-in on stimulus, there's plenty more left in the tank, but it's a clear sign that it's not going to sit back and watch growth disappoint," said Matt Britzman, an analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, according to Barron's.

What it means

This is just a little good news for Nio investors, which stand to benefit as lower interest rates will filter down to auto loans and make purchasing a premium Nio vehicle more affordable. This will be a small short-term boost for Nio, but long-term the company's prospects will rely on its two new brands.

Nio's second brand, designed to be more affordable for consumers, is about to launch its first lower-priced L60 SUV, which starts as low as $21,210 in China with deliveries set to begin in just a few short days.

But Nio isn't stopping with just its second brand, Onvo, and has a third brand in store for consumers that's expected to be unveiled later this year. The company has internally code named the third brand "Firefly" and its first model will be something between a small EV SUV and a compact EV SUV.

Bottom line

Ultimately, China's rate cut and stimulus package will provide a short-term boost as its premium vehicles become more affordable and the stock market is boosted by the stimulus. But the company's investment thesis still revolves around gaining market share as it introduces more affordable brands. Stay tuned -- Nio could be about to kick sales into a much higher gear, and then the company as an investment only gets more intriguing.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nio right now?

Before you buy stock in Nio, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nio wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $760,130!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 23, 2024

Daniel Miller has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.