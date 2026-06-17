A Little Good News for Ford Motor Company

Key Points

Two separate fires hindered aluminum production at a key supplier starting last fall.

Ford has struggled to keep enough inventory of critical F-Series trucks.

Ford believes it can offset roughly half of the $2 billion in losses the disruption has caused, with additional production toward the end of 2026.

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The automotive industry is a complex network that can frustrate investors, as some problems that arise can cost companies significantly and yet are entirely beyond the company's control. That's the scenario that faced Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) investors recently when Novelis -- a major supplier of aluminum products to the automotive industry -- had not only one factory fire, but two.

The disruption in production hindered Ford's ability to maintain enough inventory of its critical F-Series pickups, hindering sales and costing the company up to $2 billion. Finally, investors have a bit of good news on that front.

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What's happened?

Novelis made headlines -- it's usually not a good sign for investors when a supplier of major automakers is making headlines -- last fall when fires at its factory in Oswego, New York, crippled its ability to produce aluminum automotive products for major automakers, including Ford, Stellantis, and General Motors. To make matters worse, a second fire at the same factory set back its recovery timeline and spurred bottlenecks of key products, leading Ford to cut its 2025 profit forecast.

Ford initially warned the disruption could cost Ford up to $2 billion and that F-Series inventory and supply wouldn't normalize until the back half of 2026. That's played out about as predicted, although Ford believes it can offset roughly half of that total cost this year. In fact, U.S. sales of the F-Series declined 13% in May -- a rare occasion for Ford's most important and popular product -- and remain down 15% year to date. Gross stocks of Ford's F-Series, which are again highly profitable and high-volume, stood at roughly 183,900 at the end of May, down 16% compared to the prior year.

Why production rebound is key

Finally, Novelis has restarted production at its New York facility and is working closely with customers to accelerate the supply of aluminum automotive products. This comes at a critical time for Ford and its crucial F-Series sales, as it enters a popular selling season that has seen the automaker unleash deals such as employee pricing and other incentives to move trucks and generate strong margins and bottom-line earnings.

This is a massive deal for investors because Wall Street expects Ford to rapidly make up for lost sales and earnings by the end of 2026, and time is ticking. "As positives, Ford expects to recover roughly half of the EBIT lost in 4Q25 ($750m-$1,000m) in 2026, benefit from more favorable regulatory environment... and potentially lower warranty costs. Adding these tailwinds to the strong underlying performance, we see a path for 2026E adjusted EBIT in the range of $8.5bn-$10.5bn," Bank of America analyst Federico Merendi wrote to investors last year.

Sometimes doing business in the automotive industry means grappling with issues that can ding the bottom line, despite no fault of the business itself. This is one of those scenarios, and it's just a little bit of great news that the plant is finally back to producing what Ford needs to regain some lost earnings during the back half of 2026.

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Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Daniel Miller has positions in Ford Motor Company and General Motors. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors and Stellantis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.