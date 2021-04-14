Little Excitement Around Smart Sand, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SND) Earnings As Shares Take 25% Pounding

The Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) share price has softened a substantial 25% over the previous 30 days, handing back much of the gains the stock has made lately. The good news is that in the last year, the stock has shone bright like a diamond, gaining 217%.

Since its price has dipped substantially, Smart Sand may be sending very bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 2.5x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 23x and even P/E's higher than 43x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Smart Sand certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NasdaqGS:SND Price Based on Past Earnings April 14th 2021

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Smart Sand.

How Is Smart Sand's Growth Trending?

Smart Sand's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling earnings, and importantly, perform much worse than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 20% gain to the company's bottom line. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 76% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 131% during the coming year according to the three analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 21%, which paints a poor picture.

In light of this, it's understandable that Smart Sand's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

The Final Word

Having almost fallen off a cliff, Smart Sand's share price has pulled its P/E way down as well. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Smart Sand's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 5 warning signs for Smart Sand (1 is concerning!) that we have uncovered.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

