Little Excitement Around Nexstar Media Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NXST) Earnings

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 7.7x Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 20x and even P/E's higher than 39x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for Nexstar Media Group as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Growth For Nexstar Media Group?

NasdaqGS:NXST Price Based on Past Earnings June 4th 2021 free report on Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling earnings, and importantly, perform much worse than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 167% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 73% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 3.8% per year during the coming three years according to the ten analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 14% growth per annum, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Nexstar Media Group is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Nexstar Media Group's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 3 warning signs for Nexstar Media Group (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

