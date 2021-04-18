Little Excitement Around Jiayin Group Inc.'s (NASDAQ:JFIN) Earnings As Shares Take 36% Pounding

The Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) share price has softened a substantial 36% over the previous 30 days, handing back much of the gains the stock has made lately. The good news is that in the last year, the stock has shone bright like a diamond, gaining 125%.

After such a large drop in price, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 23x, you may consider Jiayin Group as a highly attractive investment with its 8.3x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

As an illustration, earnings have deteriorated at Jiayin Group over the last year, which is not ideal at all. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think the company won't do enough to avoid underperforming the broader market in the near future. However, if this doesn't eventuate then existing shareholders may be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

NasdaqGM:JFIN Price Based on Past Earnings April 18th 2021

Want the full picture on earnings, revenue and cash flow for the company? Then our free report on Jiayin Group will help you shine a light on its historical performance.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like Jiayin Group's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 53% decrease to the company's bottom line. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 57% overall. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Weighing that medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 21% shows it's an unpleasant look.

In light of this, it's understandable that Jiayin Group's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as recent earnings trends are already weighing down the shares.

The Key Takeaway

Having almost fallen off a cliff, Jiayin Group's share price has pulled its P/E way down as well. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Jiayin Group revealed its shrinking earnings over the medium-term are contributing to its low P/E, given the market is set to grow. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it's hard to see the share price moving strongly in either direction in the near future under these circumstances.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 3 warning signs for Jiayin Group (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Jiayin Group. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.