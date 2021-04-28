Little Excitement Around Ingevity Corporation's (NYSE:NGVT) Earnings

Ingevity Corporation's (NYSE:NGVT) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 17x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 22x and even P/E's above 43x are quite common. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Ingevity could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. It seems that many are expecting the dour earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NYSE:NGVT Price Based on Past Earnings April 28th 2021

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company?

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

Ingevity's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered virtually the same number to the company's bottom line as the year before. However, a few strong years before that means that it was still able to grow EPS by an impressive 46% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 6.8% per year during the coming three years according to the seven analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 16% per year, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we can see why Ingevity is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On Ingevity's P/E

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Ingevity's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Ingevity you should know about.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Ingevity you should know about.

