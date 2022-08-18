Little Excitement Around Golden Entertainment, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GDEN) Earnings

Golden Entertainment, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GDEN) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 11.2x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 16x and even P/E's above 31x are quite common. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent earnings growth for Golden Entertainment has been in line with the market. It might be that many expect the mediocre earnings performance to degrade, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could pick up some stock while it's out of favour. NasdaqGM:GDEN Price Based on Past Earnings August 18th 2022 Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Golden Entertainment will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Golden Entertainment's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 17% last year. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the seven analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 1.2% each year over the next three years. With the market predicted to deliver 9.7% growth per annum, that's a disappointing outcome.

With this information, we are not surprised that Golden Entertainment is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

What We Can Learn From Golden Entertainment's P/E?

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Golden Entertainment maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Having said that, be aware Golden Entertainment is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis, you should know about.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

