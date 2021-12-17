Little Excitement Around Foot Locker, Inc.'s (NYSE:FL) Earnings As Shares Take 25% Pounding

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) shares have had a horrible month, losing 25% after a relatively good period beforehand. Indeed, the recent drop has reduced its annual gain to a relatively sedate 2.6% over the last twelve months.

Since its price has dipped substantially, Foot Locker's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 4.6x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 17x and even P/E's above 37x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Foot Locker has been doing relatively well. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

NYSE:FL Price Based on Past Earnings December 17th 2021 free report on Foot Locker

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Foot Locker would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 177% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 220% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 6.2% per annum as estimated by the analysts watching the company. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 11% each year.

In light of this, it's understandable that Foot Locker's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Bottom Line On Foot Locker's P/E

Having almost fallen off a cliff, Foot Locker's share price has pulled its P/E way down as well. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Foot Locker's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Foot Locker (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Foot Locker, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.