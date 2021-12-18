Little Excitement Around Flex Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:FLEX) Earnings

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 17x, you may consider Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) as a highly attractive investment with its 8.1x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

Flex certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is Flex's Growth Trending?

NasdaqGS:FLEX Price Based on Past Earnings December 18th 2021 free report on Flex

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like Flex's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 204% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 269% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the eight analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 1.6% per annum over the next three years. With the market predicted to deliver 11% growth per year, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Flex's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Flex's P/E?

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Flex's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Flex that you need to be mindful of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.