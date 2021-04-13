Little Excitement Around CURO Group Holdings Corp.'s (NYSE:CURO) Earnings

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 23x, you may consider CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) as a highly attractive investment with its 7.6x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, CURO Group Holdings' earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. It seems that many are expecting the dour earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

NYSE:CURO Price Based on Past Earnings April 13th 2021

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on CURO Group Holdings.

How Is CURO Group Holdings' Growth Trending?

CURO Group Holdings' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling earnings, and importantly, perform much worse than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 22%. That put a dampener on the good run it was having over the longer-term as its three-year EPS growth is still a noteworthy 15% in total. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been mostly respectable for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the five analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 11% each year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 15% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that CURO Group Holdings' P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Bottom Line On CURO Group Holdings' P/E

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of CURO Group Holdings' analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for CURO Group Holdings (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than CURO Group Holdings. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

