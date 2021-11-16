Littelfuse's (NASDAQ:LFUS) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$0.53

Littelfuse, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LFUS) dividend will be increasing to US$0.53 on 2nd of December. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 0.6%.

Littelfuse's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. However, prior to this announcement, Littelfuse's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 5.0%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 18% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Littelfuse Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGS:LFUS Historic Dividend November 16th 2021

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$0.60, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$2.12. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13% a year over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Littelfuse has impressed us by growing EPS at 22% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We Really Like Littelfuse's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Littelfuse is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Littelfuse that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



