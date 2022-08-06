Littelfuse's (NASDAQ:LFUS) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.60

Littelfuse, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LFUS) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.60 on 8th of September. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 0.9%, which is below the industry average.

Littelfuse's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Before making this announcement, Littelfuse was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 6.5% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 18%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

NasdaqGS:LFUS Historic Dividend August 6th 2022

Littelfuse Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.72 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $2.40. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 13% over that duration. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that Littelfuse has been growing its earnings per share at 17% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Littelfuse's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Littelfuse Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Littelfuse (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about. Is Littelfuse not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

