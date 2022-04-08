Littelfuse To Buy C&K Switches In $540 Mln Deal - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Electronic components maker Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) announced Friday that it has entered into a definitive agreement with an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc. to acquire C&K Switches at an enterprise value of $540 million.

The acquisition is expected to close during the second calendar quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Following the purchase, C&K Switches will be reported within the company's Electronics reporting segment.

Littelfuse expects to finance the transaction consideration through a combination of cash and debt.

Massachusetts -based C&K Switches, which was founded in 1928, is a manufacturer of high-performance electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions for a broad range of end markets, including industrial, transportation, aerospace, and datacom. The company has annualized sales of over $200 million.

Littelfuse will share additional details about C&K Switches during the company's first quarter earnings conference call.

In the deal, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal counsel and Macfarlanes LLP is serving as UK legal counsel to Littelfuse.

