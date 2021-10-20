Markets
Littelfuse To Buy Carling For $315 Mln Cash

(RTTNews) - Electronic components maker Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) on Wednesday said it agreed to buy Carling Technologies, Inc. for $315 million in cash.

Privately owned Carling Technologies provides switching, circuit protection, and power distribution technologies, primarily to on-/off-highway vehicle, marine and datacom/telecom infrastructure markets. It has annual sales of about 170 million.

"With its strong brand name and a long history of innovation, quality, and reliability, Carling enhances our presence and growth in commercial vehicles and communications infrastructure." said Dave Lesperance, Vice President and General Manager, Littelfuse Commercial Vehicle Business.

The deal is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Tuesday, Littelfuse closed at $287.60, up $2.19 or 0.77% on the Nasdaq.

