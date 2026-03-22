Littelfuse Stock Climbs 22% YTD After $3.8 Million Trim in Volatile Run

Key Points

Dean Investment sold 14,929 shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter; the estimated transaction value was $3.80 million.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value decreased by $4.03 million, reflecting both trading and price movement.

The post-trade stake stood at 26,921 shares valued at $6.81 million.

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On February 17, 2026, Dean Investment Associates reported selling 14,929 shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS), an estimated $3.80 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Dean Investment Associates reduced its position in Littelfuse by 14,929 shares. The estimated value of this trade is $3.80 million, based on the average closing price during the quarter. At quarter’s end, the fund held 26,921 shares worth $6.81 million. The position's value fell by $4.03 million, reflecting both share sales and price changes.

What else to know

The fund reduced its stake in Littelfuse, which now represents 0.97% of its 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after this filing: NASDAQ: IUSV: $12.89 million (1.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: XEL: $9.50 million (1.4% of AUM) NYSE: OMC: $9.01 million (1.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT: FLRN: $8.95 million (1.3% of AUM) NYSE: BK: $8.75 million (1.2% of AUM)

As of Friday, LFUS shares were priced at $320.65, up 52% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 15% in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Friday) $320.65 Market capitalization $8.1 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.39 billion Dividend yield 0.9%

Company snapshot

Littelfuse manufactures circuit protection, power control, and sensing products, including fuses, relays, sensors, and power modules across electronics, transportation, and industrial segments.

The company generates revenue through sales of proprietary hardware components and systems to distributors, OEMs, and industrial customers globally.

It serves OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, parts distributors, and industrial end markets in automotive, electronics, energy, and infrastructure sectors.

Littelfuse is a global provider of circuit protection and power management solutions. The company leverages its engineering expertise and broad distribution network to serve critical applications in transportation, electronics, and industrial markets. Its strategy centers on innovation and reliability, positioning Littelfuse as a trusted supplier for high-growth and mission-critical sectors worldwide.

What this transaction means for investors

What matters here is less about the trim itself and more about what kind of company Littelfuse is becoming inside a diversified portfolio. This is essentially a steady industrial technology name tied to electrification, autos, and power systems, which makes its sub-1% weighting notable against positions like utilities, financials, and broad-market ETFs. Cutting it after a choppy year suggests a focus on smoothing volatility rather than abandoning the story entirely.



Meanwhile, the fundamentals are more nuanced than the headline numbers suggest. Revenue grew 9% to roughly $2.4 billion last year, with solid expansion in electronics and industrial end markets, while adjusted earnings per share climbed 34%. At the same time, a large non-cash impairment charge pushed reported results into a loss, masking what was otherwise improving operating performance.



Now, however, the stock is up 22% year to date, and that dichotomy is perhaps the real takeaway; though there was still a loss last year, the company reported better-than-expected results thanks in part to bright spots among renewables and data centers. With expectations having somewhat reset, it’ll be interesting to see what the long-term holds for Littelfuse.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.