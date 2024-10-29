News & Insights

Littelfuse reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.71, consensus $2.09

October 29, 2024 — 05:06 pm EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $567M, consensus $557.38M. “In the third quarter, our global teams delivered strong execution and drove sales and earnings above our expectations,” said Dave Heinzmann, Littelfuse (LFUS) President and Chief Executive Officer. “While we see soft end market conditions extending into the fourth quarter, we remain focused on driving operational excellence while serving our global customer base and delivering meaningful new business wins. Our proven growth strategy, diversification efforts and strong technology capabilities position us to deliver top tier long-term stakeholder value.”

