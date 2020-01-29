Littelfuse Q4 Profit Beats Estimates; Organic Sales Down 14% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.17 compared to $1.87, previous year. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.16, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter net sales were $338.5 million, down 16% from the prior year period, and down 14% organically, primarily due to ongoing global trade uncertainties, excess electronics channel inventories and declines in global auto production. Analysts expected revenue of $340.76 million for the quarter.

For the first quarter of 2020, the company expects: adjusted EPS in the range of $1.21 to $1.35; and net sales in the range of $352 to $364 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $1.41 on revenue of $356.15 million.

The company will pay a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.48 per share on March 5, 2020 to shareholders of record as of February 20, 2020.

