Littelfuse Q3 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS), an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, reported a third quarter net income of $75.47 million or $3.02 per share down from $92.05 million or $3.69 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $4.28 compared to $3.95 last year.

Net sales of $658.9 million were up 22% versus the prior year period, and up 8% organically.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $3.79 per share and revenues of $636.71 million for the third quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.14 to $3.34; the midpoint of which represents 11% growth over the prior year when excluding last year's combined $0.25 benefit from a tax holiday and "14th week".

Net sales for the fourth quarter are expected to be in the range of $603 million to $623 million, the midpoint of which represents 11% growth over the prior year and 4% organic growth; includes an about 700 basis point year-over-year sales headwind from foreign exchange and last year's extra "14th week." Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $3.46 per share and revenues of $626.51 million for the fourth quarter.

The company will pay a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.60 per share on December 8, 2022, to shareholders of record as of November 24, 2022.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.