Littelfuse Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) reported first quarter adjusted EPS of $2.67 compared to $1.29, previous year. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.90, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. GAAP EPS increased to $2.32 from $1.00.

First quarter net sales rose to $463.79 million from $346.10 million, prior year. Net sales were up 34%, and up 26% organically, due to strong demand across a number of electronics, automotive and industrial end markets. Analysts expected revenue of $426.64 million, for the quarter.

