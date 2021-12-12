Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Littelfuse Carry?

As you can see below, Littelfuse had US$647.7m of debt at September 2021, down from US$725.5m a year prior. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$690.7m in cash, so it actually has US$43.0m net cash.

How Healthy Is Littelfuse's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:LFUS Debt to Equity History December 12th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Littelfuse had liabilities of US$421.6m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$795.5m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$690.7m as well as receivables valued at US$325.7m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$200.7m.

Since publicly traded Littelfuse shares are worth a total of US$7.50b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Littelfuse also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Littelfuse has boosted its EBIT by 98%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Littelfuse's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Littelfuse has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Littelfuse recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 81% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Littelfuse has US$43.0m in net cash. The cherry on top was that in converted 81% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$262m. So we don't think Littelfuse's use of debt is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Littelfuse that you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

