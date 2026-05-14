Littelfuse (LFUS) Price Target Increased by 14.89% to 452.51

The average one-year price target for Littelfuse (NasdaqGS:LFUS) has been revised to $452.51 / share. This is an increase of 14.89% from the prior estimate of $393.86 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $327.80 to a high of $525.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.93% from the latest reported closing price of $481.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 511 funds or institutions reporting positions in Littelfuse. This is an decrease of 310 owner(s) or 37.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LFUS is 0.12%, an increase of 54.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.54% to 27,791K shares. The put/call ratio of LFUS is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 1,567K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,126K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. holds 980K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 943K shares , representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFUS by 2.61% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 844K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 920K shares , representing a decrease of 8.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFUS by 8.72% over the last quarter.

Mairs & Power holds 779K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 814K shares , representing a decrease of 4.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFUS by 4.31% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.