Littelfuse (LFUS) Declares $0.60 Dividend

Littelfuse said on May 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 24, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 25, 2023 will receive the payment on June 8, 2023.

At the current share price of $263.61 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.91%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.93%, the lowest has been 0.63%, and the highest has been 1.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.19 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.10 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 816 funds or institutions reporting positions in Littelfuse. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 2.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LFUS is 0.31%, an increase of 13.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.25% to 30,147K shares. The put/call ratio of LFUS is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.99% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Littelfuse is 274.12. The forecasts range from a low of 242.40 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3.99% from its latest reported closing price of 263.61.

The projected annual revenue for Littelfuse is 2,601MM, an increase of 4.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.28.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,494K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,544K shares, representing a decrease of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LFUS by 2.98% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 945K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 954K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LFUS by 3.00% over the last quarter.

Mairs & Power holds 894K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 891K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LFUS by 6.15% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 886K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 904K shares, representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFUS by 99.91% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 764K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 723K shares, representing an increase of 5.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LFUS by 2.23% over the last quarter.

Littelfuse Background Information

Littelfuse is an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 15 countries, and with 12,000 global associates, Littelfuse partners with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, its products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation and electronics end markets - everywhere, every day.

