Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

It looks like Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 2 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Littelfuse's shares before the 17th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.53 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$2.12 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Littelfuse has a trailing yield of 0.6% on the current share price of $329.87. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Littelfuse has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Littelfuse paid out just 17% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 18% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Littelfuse's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:LFUS Historic Dividend November 14th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Littelfuse's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 27% per annum for the past five years. Littelfuse looks like a real growth company, with earnings per share growing at a cracking pace and the company reinvesting most of its profits in the business.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Littelfuse has delivered an average of 13% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Is Littelfuse an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Littelfuse has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Littelfuse looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Littelfuse for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Littelfuse that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

