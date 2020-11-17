Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2020

Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LFUS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that LFUS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $231.42, the dividend yield is .83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LFUS was $231.42, representing a -1.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $235.28 and a 123.31% increase over the 52 week low of $103.63.

LFUS is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd (ABB) and Amphenol Corporation (APH). LFUS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.8. Zacks Investment Research reports LFUS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -17.93%, compared to an industry average of -.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LFUS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.